Punjab Announces to Seal Over 10,000 Defaulting Properties Daily

Director General (DG) Excise Punjab has ordered the daily sealing of over 10,000 defaulting property units, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Thursday.

According to Excise authorities, out of 2.2 million taxable units, more than 800,000 commercial and non-commercial defaulters have not paid their taxes.

Properties of commercial defaulters have been seized, while non-commercial defaulters have been arrested and instructed to pay their taxes.

According to Excise authorities, the government has set a property tax target of Rs20 billion for this year.

The Excise department has collected approximately Rs17 billion over 11 months, with over Rs3 billion still outstanding.

In addition to the 1.5 million defaulters in Lahore, there are more than 3 million commercial property defaulters across the province.

Previously, the DG Excise ordered removing officers who failed to meet targets and called for strict departmental action.