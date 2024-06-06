Punjab to Raise Legal Age of Marriage for Girls

On Thursday, the Cabinet Committee recommended that the Government of Punjab raise the legal marriage age for girls from 16 to 18 years.

According to 24NewsHD TV channel, this recommendation will be reviewed and approved by the full cabinet, led by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Following the cabinet’s approval, the proposal will be presented to the Punjab Assembly as a bill. If the Assembly passes the bill, the legal marriage age for girls in Punjab will officially be increased to 18 years. This move aims to align Punjab’s laws with international standards and protect the rights and well-being of young girls.

Furthermore, the Cabinet Committee proposed extending the jurisdiction of the Walled City Authority to cover the entire province of Punjab. Currently, the Walled City Authority’s mandate is limited to the historic Walled City of Lahore, where it oversees the preservation and development of heritage sites. By expanding its jurisdiction, the Authority will be empowered to protect and manage heritage sites throughout Punjab, ensuring that the province’s cultural and historical assets are preserved and maintained.

These proposals mark significant steps in the government’s efforts to improve social welfare and heritage conservation in Punjab. The increase in the legal marriage age aims to prevent child marriages and promote better health and education outcomes for girls. Meanwhile, the expansion of the Walled City Authority’s jurisdiction will enhance the preservation of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, benefiting both residents and visitors alike.