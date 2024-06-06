SBP Reserves Hold $9 Billion Level After Marginal Increase

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased marginally on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On May 31, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $9.110 billion, up $16 million compared to $9.094 billion on May 24.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $14.216 billion, down $100 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.106 billion, registering a decrease of $116 million during the week.