ZTE to Propose Setting Up Manufacturing Facility, Data Centers in Pakistan

A delegation of Hunan Sunwalk Group met with Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in Shenzhen, China.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on digitalization, telecommunication infrastructure, and fiberization.

The ZTE team also called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima. Matters related to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions, innovation, and connectivity were discussed in the meeting.

ZTE will propose the establishment of a device manufacturing factory, fiberization factory, and data centers in Pakistan within two months.

The Sunwalk team briefed the Minister of State for IT about its National Optical Fiber Project in Pakistan initiated in the year 2021.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima appreciated the Sunwalk Group for its investment in Pakistan and its future plans regarding this. She said that the optical fiber cable network is vital for digitalization in the country.

She said that the present government is fully committed to the provision of quality telecom services in the country. She also ensured the Government of Pakistan’s full support to Sunwalk Group in their future initiatives.