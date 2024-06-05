Pakistan, China Ink 32 MoUs in Multiple Sectors

The private sector of Pakistan and China inked 32 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in different fields on the sidelines of the Pakistan Business Conference in Shenzhen after the B2B Meetings between Pakistani businessmen and their counterparts from China.

Pakistan and Chinese companies signed these MoUs as a result of the B2B Initiative of the federal government. The areas of interest for the business community of both sides included the fields of electronics & home appliances, ICT, textile, leather & footwear, minerals and pharmaceuticals, etc.

The private sector of both countries signed four MoUs in the field of energy, two in the field of automobiles, one in cultural cooperation, and four MoUs in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT).

Moreover, six MoUs were signed in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, four in logistics while ten memoranda were signed in the field of agriculture and food processing. Both the countries’ private sectors also signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) in the field of the optical fibre network.

Business Conference Shenzhen 2024 will not only pave the ground for the introduction of Pakistani products in the regional markets, but it will also leave a positive impact of strong regional government-business relations on Pakistan’s economy’s strategic transformations.

The Board of Investment played a pivotal role in the conduct of the event. Industrial cooperation between the two nations is expected to grow as a result of this B2B initiative of the government.