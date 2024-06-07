Govt to Present Federal Budget 2024-25 on 12 June

The federal government will present the federal budget (2024-25) on June 12 (Wednesday).

It is now expected that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the 2024-25 federal budget in Parliament on June 12, 2024, instead of June 10, 2024 reported earlier by ProPakistani.

The budget will likely be presented in the Upper House (Senate) of Parliament on the same day as it is tabled in the National Assembly.

The federal government has made the decision to base the upcoming fiscal year budget on an exchange rate of Rs. 295/$.

The new rate reflects an increase of Rs. 10 compared to Rs. 285/$ set for the current fiscal year. While the Finance Division did not give a reason for basing the new budget at an exchange rate that is Rs. 17 higher than the latest interbank rate of Rs. 278/$, it is understood that the government is aiming to keep market wolves on a leash over fears of a massive exchange rate collapse in FY25