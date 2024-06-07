Karachi Airport’s Main Runway’s Length Set to be Increased Soon

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced plans on Thursday to upgrade the main runway at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

An agreement was formalized at the Civil Aviation Headquarters for the reconstruction and enhancement of the main runway at Jinnah International Airport.

ALSO READ PSX Loses Nearly 2,100 Points in Early Trade After Concerning Budget News

The project, scheduled to begin after Eid, intends to extend the runway length by 1,000 feet, reaching a total of 11,500 feet. The extension will enable the runway to accommodate widebody aircraft up to category 4.

Furthermore, the upgraded runway will feature centerline lights and a Category One airfield lighting system, enhancing both safety and operational efficiency.

In separate news, the Ministry of Aviation recently ordered an inquiry into an incident where the staff of the Airport Security Force (ASF) cut the hair of a woman pilgrim over suspicion at Jinnah airport.

ALSO READ Distributors Warn of Big Increase in LPG Rates if Import Tax Rises in Upcoming Budget

The incident unfolded last week when Ms. Bano and her husband, Muhammad Shafi Ahmed, were getting ready to depart for Haj via flight SV-701.