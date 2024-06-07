Distributors Warn of Big Increase in LPG Rates if Import Tax Rises in Upcoming Budget

All Pakistan LPG Distributors Association has expressed grave concerns over the proposed increase in general sales tax on imported LPG in the upcoming fiscal year budget and warned that it could increase the price of LPG by Rs. 164 per cylinder.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Association has urged the federal government to reconsider any such plans to impose new taxes on LPG imports.

The association argued that increasing the GST tax rate to 18 percent would be detrimental to both importers and consumers.

The association revealed that 300 LPG marketing companies rely heavily on imported LPG, with 60-70 percent of domestic consumption being met through imports. They stressed that any decision to raise the import duty on LPG would be harsh on the public and urged the government to review and revise such a proposal if it is under consideration.