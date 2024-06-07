More Flights Cancelled at Karachi Airport

On Friday, Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport experienced disruptions in its flight schedule, with several domestic and international flights being canceled, as reported by 24NewsHD TV channel.

Among the affected flights were AirBlue’s PA-173 and 171 bound for Jeddah, AirSial’s PF-144 heading to Lahore, FlyBaghdad’s IF-333 destined for Najaf, and SereneAir’s ER-551 to Peshawar, ER-503 to Islamabad, and ER-523 to Lahore.

The cancellations caused inconvenience for passengers and necessitated adjustments to travel plans. It is pertinent to mention that during the last few weeks, dozens international and domestic flights have been cancelled at the Karachi airport.

In a separate news, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced to upgrade the main runway at the airport.

The runway extension project, set to commence post-Eid, aims to lengthen the runway by 1,000 feet, bringing it to a total of 11,500 feet. This extension will facilitate the landing and takeoff of widebody aircraft up to category 4.