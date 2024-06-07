Pakistan’s Central Govt Debt Balloons to Over Rs. 66 Trillion in April 2024

The total public debt stock of the federal government increased by 12.8 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in April 2024 as compared to the same month of the last year.

According to the monthly data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the debt stock increased to Rs. 66.083 trillion in April 2024 as compared to Rs. 58.599 trillion in April 2023, an increase of Rs. 7.484 trillion.

On a month-on-month basis, the total public debt stock of the federal government increased by 1.1 percent from Rs. 65.374 trillion recorded in March 2024.

The data shows that the domestic debt of the central government increased by 21.7 percent from Rs. 36.549 trillion in April 2023 to Rs. 44.482 trillion in April 2024.

Out of total domestic debt, the long-term public debt increased from Rs. 29.195 trillion to Rs. 35.223 trillion and the stock of short-term debt increased from Rs. 7.215 trillion to Rs. 9.166 trillion during the last year.