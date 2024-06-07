PM Shehbaz Rejects Increase in Withholding Tax on Cash Withdrawal in New Budget

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected all major budget proposals of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) having a direct inflationary impact on the general masses including increasing the withholding tax rate from 0.6 to 0.9 percent on cash withdrawals from banks by non-filers.

Four proposals of the FBR have been rejected by the Prime Minister.

ALSO READ FBR Issues List of Locally Manufactured Goods for Concessionary Imports

These four revenue measures have an accumulative revenue impact of Rs. 150-200 billion: