PSX to Officially List Fast Cables on Monday

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will officially list Fast Cables Limited (FCL) with effect from Monday i.e. June 10, 2024.

Trading in the shares of the Company will commence on the Main Board of PSX from Monday, June 10, 2024, and shall be settled on a T+2 basis.

The first settlement date will be Wednesday, June 12, 2024, while the Market Lot of the Company will be 1 share of PKR 10/- each.

The shares of the Company have already been declared an eligible security by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) and all the transactions shall be settled through the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL).

NCCPL has assigned “FCL” to the Company as its Company Code / Security Symbol.

The Opening Price of the shares of the Company will be PKR 24.45/- per share, as determined through the book-building process.