Soneri Bank Appoints Amin Feerasta As New Chairman

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 7, 2024 | 3:15 pm

The Board of Directors of Soneri Bank Limited (PSX: SNBL) on 06 June 2024 appointed Amin A. Feerasta as Chairman of the Bank, a stock filing at the main bourse revealed on Friday.

“Upon meeting the regulatory requirements of being a Non-Executive Director, he was appointed as Chairman for the remainder of the current term of the Board to fill the casual vacancy created due to the sad demise of Mr. Alauddin J. Feerasta,” the filing stated.

Earlier SBP has given clearance to his appointment as Executive Director vide its letter No. SBPHOK-BPRD- CGD-SBL-677885 dated 04.06.2024 under the FPT requirements. However, changes in his FPT particulars will be duly notified to the concerned regulators in due course of time, the statement added.

Amin A. Feerasta – a member of the Feerasta family – who has been associated with the bank since 1999. He completed his undergraduate degree from Santa Clara University in 1999.

At the time of filing, SNBL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 10.89, down 1.36 percent or Rs. 0.15 with a turnover of 280,700 shares on Friday.

>