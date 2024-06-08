Jubilee Life Bags Two Accolades Marking the Sixth Consecutive Win at Pakistan Digital Awards 2024

Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector insurance company, secured another win at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2024.

The company was honored with the prestigious awards for Best Digital Marketing Communication Videos – Jubilee Life Micro-insurance and Best Digital Campaign – HBLPSL 8 Cricket, marking its sixth consecutive win at this event. The awards were received on behalf of Jubilee Life Insurance by members of the brand and agency team.

The Pakistan Digital Awards are renowned for recognizing brands that demonstrate creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in their digital campaigns. Each nomination undergoes a rigorous evaluation process, guided by the strict and transparent criteria set by the Pakistan Digital Awards.

Jubilee Life Insurance’s campaigns stood out for their ability to engage and resonate with the target audience, showcasing the company’s leadership in the digital marketing landscape. This year’s accolade celebrates Jubilee Life Insurance’s outstanding achievements in digital marketing through its innovative and engaging campaign, Jubilee Life Micro-Insurance Documentary, and HBLPSL 8 Cricket campaign.

The campaign effectively showcased the power of digital platforms to engage with customers, promote essential consumer solutions, and highlight the company’s commitment to supporting national developments.

Mr. Farhan Faridi, Group Head of retail Operations, Marketing & Administration, expressed his delight at the recognition, stating: “We are immensely honored to be recognized once again at the Pakistan Digital Awards. These awards are a testament to our unwavering dedication to revolutionizing the insurance industry through innovative digital solutions and creative marketing strategies. At Jubilee Life Insurance, we are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavors, and this award reflects the hard work and passion of our entire team.”

Jubilee Life Insurance’s consistent success at the Pakistan Digital Awards underscores its position as a trailblazer in the insurance sector, continually setting new benchmarks in digital marketing and customer engagement.