Sindh Announces Major Relief for Government Employees

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has promised substantial relief for government employees in the upcoming provincial budget for 2024-25.

During a meeting, Ghani revealed that the new budget would prioritize the timely payment of salaries and pensions to municipal agency employees, both current and retired, across Sindh.

Ghani stated that the OZT (Octroi Zila Tax) share allocated to union councils and town committees would be increased to accommodate the rising recurring expenses faced by these municipal agencies.

He instructed all regional directors of the Sindh Local Government Department to compile and submit lists of serving and retired union council employees and town committees who receive salaries and pensions in their respective jurisdictions to the provincial authorities.

Saeed Ghani added that this data would be crucial for ensuring provisions in the upcoming provincial budget to safeguard the salaries and pensions of municipal staff in Sindh.

He also stressed the need for the provincial government to obtain updated information on the number of serving and retired municipal employees, with detailed expenditures of union and town committees.

He noted that having this data available as soon as possible would help ensure that the upcoming provincial budget includes sufficient funds for paying salaries and pensions to municipal staff, as well as for disbursing an increased OZT share to union and town committees.