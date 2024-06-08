Pakistan Has No Plan For Any Situation, Says Misbah Ul Haq

Former Pakistan chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has criticized the national team management following their shocking defeat to the USA in the T20 World Cup Super Over.

Misbah, known for his tactical acumen, expressed his frustration over the apparent lack of preparation and strategy during the crucial moments of the match.

Speaking on a talk show, Misbah highlighted the confusion within the team regarding critical decisions. “Pakistan had no clue who to give the ball to,” Misbah said.

He pointed out the team management’s indecision to choose the right bowler out of two options, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir during the Super Over. “We didn’t even have a plan for two overs. Our plan changed after every ball. We had no idea who to send with Iftikhar Ahmed in the Super Over either. We were clueless.”

The defeat against a comparatively less experienced USA team that were making a debut in the T20 World Cup has sparked intense debate recently.

https://x.com/Gotoxytop2/status/1799128342203125995

Misbah did not hold back in his assessment, emphasizing the superior fitness, speed, and vigilance of the American players. “The US team was better in fitness, speed, and vigilance than the Pakistan team,” Misbah noted, highlighting the need for Pakistan to improve in these areas.

This criticism comes at a time when the Pakistani cricket team is under heavy scrutiny for its performance in major tournaments. Misbah’s comments reflect a growing concern about the team’s readiness and strategic planning. As fans and analysts dissect the loss, the call for a thorough review of the team’s management and preparation strategies grows louder, with hopes of addressing these issues before future international engagements.

