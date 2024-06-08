Traffic Police Officials Suspended After Issuing Challan of Rs. 500 to Politician

Two traffic officials who issued a challan to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly Sher Ali Afridi have been suspended.

The Chief Traffic Police Officer issued a notification suspending both officials.

According to the statement, the officials had fined the assembly member Rs 500 for violating traffic rules.

The traffic police reported that the assembly member had complained about the misbehavior of the traffic officials, leading to their suspension for misconduct.

Regarding the incident, Sher Ali Afridi stated that the traffic official stopped the car when he signaled. His brother informed the traffic officials that they were MPAs, but as the conversation began, the traffic official used inappropriate words and verbally abused him.

It should be noted that Sher Ali Afridi is a member of the Provincial Assembly from PK-77.