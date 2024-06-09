Solar Panel Prices Increase in Pakistan Just Days Before Budget Presentation

Solar prices in Pakistan have suddenly increased by Rs. 8/Watt just days before the presentation of the federal budget 2024-25.

The prices of solar panels have spiked as dealers are bracing themselves for new taxes on the sector in the new budget.

The federal government is expected to unveil the new budget on Wednesday, 12 June 2024.

As of June 2024, a 588W plate now costs Rs. 4,000-5,000, while a 180W panel costs Rs. 1,440. Notably, smaller panels, ranging from 180-280W, are seeing the highest increase in rates this month.

Prices have also increased due to fears that the federal government was working on big amendments to Net Metering Regulations to end the system altogether and replace it with a gross metering system to discourage solar use and force consumers to switch back to drastically unaffordable grid electricity.

It was reported last week that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to end solar net metering in Pakistan and to impose fixed charges on such consumers/households that install solar systems.

The Power Division has so far denied these reports.