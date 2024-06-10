Babusar Pass Reopens After Six-Month

Gilgit-Baltistan authorities have announced the reopening of Babusar Pass for all types of traffic after a six-month closure due to heavy snowfall. The pass was closed in November last year. Its reopening marks the start of the tourist season, providing access to one of Pakistan’s most scenic routes.

ALSO READ Punjab Approves Rs. 1 Billion for Monsoon Preparations

In a statement released on Monday, the Gilgit-Baltistan Information Department confirmed the reopening: “The picturesque tourist destination Babusar Top in Gilgit-Baltistan, which was closed due to snowfall, has been reopened for traffic after a long break of 6 months.” The statement also noted that the district administrations of Diamer and Mansehra decided, through mutual consultation, to permit vehicular traffic on the Babusar-Kaghan Highway from 5 AM to 5 PM until Eidul Azha. This decision was made to ensure safety, as melting snow and ice formation on the road at night could pose risks to travelers.

To further ensure safety, the road will remain closed from 5 PM to 5 AM. New traffic movement timings will be announced after Eid ul Azha, according to the information department.

A meeting regarding the reopening was held at Babusar on Sunday, attended by key officials including Divisional Commissioner Diamer-Astore Division Faisal Ehsan Pirzada, DIG Diamer-Astore Division Farooq Rasheed, Deputy Commissioner Diamer Fayaz Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Hazara Dr. Adnan, SSP Hazara Iftikhar, and Assistant Commissioner Balakot Basharat Shah, along with other security heads.

According to a statement by Deputy Commissioner Diamer, local community volunteers have taken responsibility for security within their areas. The Commissioner of Diamer-Astore Division, DIG Diamer-Astore Division, and Deputy Commissioner Diamer interacted with tourists, providing detailed briefings on safety measures and security clearances following the reopening of the highway.

ALSO READ Govt Set to Allocate Close to Rs. 9 Billion for Healthcare Projects in Upcoming Budget

Situated at an elevation of 13,691 feet, Babusar Pass is renowned for its breathtaking views of lush green valleys, snow-capped peaks, and serene lakes. It has long been a favorite destination for tourists seeking panoramic vistas and a serene natural environment.

The Babusar-Kaghan Highway, connecting Diamer and Mansehra, is typically closed from October to June due to harsh weather conditions. The pass offers a shorter journey of seven hours compared to the 14-hour route on the Karakoram Highway, making it a preferred route for tourists visiting Gilgit-Baltistan.