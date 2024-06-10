Punjab Approves Rs. 1 Billion for Monsoon Preparations

The Punjab government has approved a grant of Rs. 1 billion for monsoon arrangements according to a private news channel report.

This grant is designated for all Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASAs) across the province, including Lahore. The funds will be used for machinery, petrol, and other necessary preparations for the monsoon.

The decision to approve this grant followed recommendations from the Housing Department.

In related news, the Sindh government issued a monsoon alert and instructed officers from all departments to remain on high alert.

Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation, Makhdoom Mehboob Ul Zamaan, emphasized that protecting people’s lives is a top priority for the Sindh government.

He also announced plans to visit various parts of Sindh, warning that negligent officers would face strict action.

Last week, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) forecasted a huge increase in monsoon rainfall this year. According to the NDMA, Pakistan is expected to receive 40 to 60 percent more rain compared to the previous year.

The prediction suggests that Sindh may get 40-60% more rain than normal, Balochistan could see abnormal rainfall, and northern Punjab may have near-normal rainfall. Overall, Pakistan is expected to receive over 30% more rainfall than usual.