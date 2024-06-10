foodpanda and Total PARCO Pakistan Ltd. Collaborate for Seamless Online Shopping

foodpanda recently signed an agreement with Total PARCO Pakistan Ltd. to onboard their ‘Welcome’ Convenience Stores nationwide on foodpanda Shops.

The signing ceremony for the partnership which was recently held in Lahore was attended by Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda, and Mr. Asif Iqbal CEO & Country Head of Total PARCO Pakistan Ltd. along with other senior representatives of both organizations.

Commenting on the partnership, Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda said: “We are excited to partner with Total PARCO Pakistan Ltd. and bring a seamless shopping experience to our customers. This partnership will not only enhance the convenience of our customers but also provide Total PARCO Pakistan Ltd. with a new channel to reach a wider audience.”