New Budget Will Protect Salaried Class: Minister of State

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 10, 2024 | 11:53 am

The upcoming budget will protect the salaried class, particularly those in the lower income bracket, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue and Power Division Ali Pervaiz Malik told a private news channel on Sunday.

He said the federal government’s priority is to support the middle and lower classes next fiscal year and efforts will be made to reduce the tax burden on these groups.

ALSO READ

Malik pointed out the planned exemption from power tax for those using less than 200 units of electricity, and elsewhere the increased allocation of aid under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to the less fortunate.

He also said the federal government plans to enhance tax collection next fiscal year.

The minister said there will be a crackdown on tax evasion and severe penalties for non-compliance, while measures will be taken to prevent individuals from becoming non-filers after a single transaction.

The minister also urged all provinces to take responsibility for revenue collection and expenditure reduction. He noted that the federal government currently bears the majority of expenditures, making provincial contributions essential.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>