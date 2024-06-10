Govt. Decides to Continue Imran Khan’s Ten Billion Tree Initiative

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government has decided to continue the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project, initially launched by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Sources informed news outlets that the government has decided to augment the budget for the Ministry of Climate Change by Rs11.82 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25. This substantial increase aims to mitigate the effects of global warming and foster sustainable development initiatives.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz to Chair National Economic Council Meeting Today

A significant portion of the budget, amounting to Rs15.62 billion, has been allocated for the Green Pakistan initiative, formerly known as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project. This initiative, originally launched by the PTI government in 2018, focuses on nationwide tree-planting efforts to combat the adverse effects of climate change.

In addition to continuing the tree plantation drive, the government has proposed a new project to address climate change, although specific details about this initiative have yet to be disclosed. The proposal includes providing Rs1.019 billion to the Ministry of Climate Change to enhance its technical capacity and ensure the effective implementation of climate change projects.

The budget also allocates Rs15.775 billion for four ongoing schemes aimed at promoting sustainable development and environmental conservation. These schemes are integral to the government’s broader strategy to enhance environmental sustainability and resilience against climate change.

ALSO READ New Era of Hospitality Dawns in Balochistan

Furthermore, the government has proposed Rs100 million for the Pakistan Biosafety Clearing House, which plays a crucial role in ensuring the safe use of biotechnology.

The government has also allocated Rs30 million to improve water quality monitoring capabilities. This allocation is part of the broader efforts to address environmental health and ensure access to safe drinking water.