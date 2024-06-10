NHA to Get Rs. 180 Billion Under PSDP for FY25

The government has allocated Rs 180.284 billion for 104 projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 for National Highway Authority (NHA), which is around 16 percent higher than the allocation for the current fiscal year of 2023-24, official sources revealed.

Sources said that the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) proposed Rs. 180.284 billion for 104 projects under PSDP 2024-25 for NHA to National Economic Council (NEC). For 90 ongoing projects, Rs. 167.800 billion were proposed, whereas Rs. 12.484 billion for 14 new projects.

The government had allocated Rs. 156 billion in the PSDP 2023-24 for NHA of which the Planning Commission authorized Rs. 93.9 billion till April 2024. NHA’s expenditure remained at Rs. 57.708 billion during July-April 2023-24.

The government had initially communicated provisional Indicative Budget Ceilings (IBC) of Rs. 92 billion under PSDP 2024-25 to NHA for carrying out ongoing and new projects. However, NHA demanded Rs. 628 billion against around 100 ongoing and new projects.

Sources said that NHA did not submit summary to APCC as it was not possible for the Authority to prepare PSDP in such a narrow allocation and that is why NHA’s case was not considered in the committee meeting, which proposed Rs. 1.22 trillion for PSDP for the next budget.

NHA was expecting to get around Rs. 200 billion under the PSDP 2024-25, however the APCC proposed Rs. 180.284 billion.