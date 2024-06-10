Chief Justice Suggests Giving Bicycles to Judges to Deal With Climate Change

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa recently addressed a climate change conference hosted by the Supreme Court.
During his speech, he urged the adoption of eco-friendly practices and healthier lifestyles to combat climate change.
CJP Isa suggested that judges should consider walking or using bicycles instead of cars. He stated that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah talked about hybrid vehicles but added that walking is also important.
The Chief Justice of Pakistan proposed providing bicycles to judges. He also discussed the global problem of plastic waste.
CJP Isa noted the absence of effective methods for disposing of plastic products. He stressed the need to rebuild environmental values starting from home.
He further said that saving resources can prevent further environmental damage.
One question, why cant the honorable judge buy a bicycle for himself? Why is every government employed person needs tax money for everything?
Judges be “provided” with bi-cycles… Not strange enough…
Our so called elite wants everything,i e. Pampers to Coffin at state expense…