Raeem International, Formerly Core Media Pakistan, Becomes Talon Partner Agency to Fuel Growth in the Pakistani Out of Home Advertising Industry

Talon, the pioneering global independent Out of Home (OOH) agency, today announced its partnership with Raeem International to revolutionize the OOH media landscape in Pakistan.

The partnership will see Raeem International become a Talon partner agency to accelerate major opportunities for Pakistan OOH across key markets.

Combining Talon’s global OOH expertise – facilitating campaigns in over 100 markets – and Raeem International’s 12 years of successful experience in the local outdoor industry, offers brands and marketers a wealth of resources and best practices expertise in Pakistan. As a Talon partner agency, Raeem International will have a multi-market campaign launch capability for Pakistan marketers.

This collaboration aims to redefine the landscape of outdoor advertising in Pakistan, enabling Pakistani brands to have data driven, insight-based Out of Home campaigns with the best-in-class creativity locally and globally.

Salman Amjad, CEO of Raeem International said: “This was long overdue for our industry. The Pakistani OOH industry must catch up fast with the changing trends that are happening globally. Today’s consumers are more connected, informed and mobile, and with their omni-channel presence we must become more data-driven in understanding our audiences better and making our campaigns sharper and relevant. Our partnership with Talon will certainly go a long way in bringing the best tools to the Pakistani marketers who are at the cusp of trying to embrace the fast changing and interconnected media landscape.”

Melanie Lindquist, Managing Director, Talon Asia-Pacific said: “We are thrilled to welcome Raeem International as the exclusive Talon Partner agency for Pakistan. This is an important collaboration and a critical step in Talon’s continued expansion in Asia Pacific. Our connected capabilities will provide ground-breaking data-backed OOH strategy to Pakistani brands fueling growth in and outside the market. This collaboration also creates an exceptional opportunity for global brands and marketers to work with a trusted team when expanding into the Pakistani market. Pakistan is one of the most exciting OOH markets and we look forward to sharing our knowledge and best practices to create effective, data-driven OOH campaigns with best-in-class creativity.”

Talon is a pioneering, global independent Out of Home (OOH) media agency focused on delivering effective, creative, data-driven integrated OOH communications. Combining independence with a collaborative approach, Talon promotes open and transparent working relationships between many of the world’s leading agencies, clients and media partners. Headquartered in London with offices in Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Manchester, Nashville, New York, Singapore and Toronto, Talon delivers expertise at the global, national, regional and local levels. Additionally, the agency has built a global OOH planning and buying network – Talon International – covering 100 markets across the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.talonooh.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Raeem International (Formerly Core Media Pakistan) is Pakistan’s largest and most forward thinking Out of Home (OOH) Media Company, dedicated to delivering exceptional outdoor advertising solutions. With over a decade of experience in the local market, Raeem International integrates cutting edge technology and innovative strategies to create unparalleled OOH campaigns. Our talented team has earned national and international awards, making us a leader in the industry. For more information, please visit www.raeeminternational.com and follow us on LinkedIn.