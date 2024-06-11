Apple’s First Foldable Will Be Similar to Huawei Mate Xs 2: Report

At Apple’s recent event, the spotlight was primarily on software, with little emphasis on hardware. However, behind the scenes, Apple is reportedly developing two foldable devices – a 20.3″ MacBook, which is said to be nearing completion, and a 7.9″ foldable iPhone.

Analyst Jeff Pu suggests that the foldable iPhone will adopt an outward folding design, akin to the Huawei Mate Xs 2. This implies a single display that envelops the device’s front and back when folded and unfolds into a seamless, flat display. Think Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, but one that folds outwards.