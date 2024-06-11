Apple’s iPad Gets First Native Calculator App After 14 Years

After only 14 years, Apple has finally introduced a native calculator app for the iPad, but at least it has a feature that stands out from your usual calculator apps.

If you have an Apple Pencil, you can take advantage of the Math Notes feature, which lets you jot down complex equations and receive instant solutions. It even accommodates variables and updates the results as you modify the inputs. All these features of Math Notes are also integrated into the Notes app.

On a related note, the Notes app has been enhanced with SmartScript, an innovative feature that employs machine learning to improve the readability of your handwriting, while preserving its original style, similar to Samsung and other Android OEMs’ offerings.

Apple is introducing a new floating tab bar in iPadOS 18. This feature, which hovers at the top of your apps as a shortcut and can transform into a sidebar, will be available as an API for developers. It allows for the integration of contextual menus, simplifies navigation, and enhances document search within apps.

Additionally, iPadOS 18 will include the updated home screen and app customization options from iOS 18, as well as the revamped Photos app. For iPads equipped with the M1 chip or newer, Apple Intelligence will be available. This suite of AI features includes prioritizing notifications, summarizing information, creating images, and a more advanced Siri assistant.

The final version of iPadOS 18 will become available in the fall of this year, while the developer beta is launching today. The public beta will become available in July.