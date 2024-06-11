GSMA Digital Nation Summit to be Held in Islamabad

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja chaired a curtain raiser meeting for the ‘GSMA Digital Nation Summit’ at the committee room of the Ministry of IT on Tuesday.

GSMA, with the collaboration of the Ministry of IT & Telecom, is going to organize the GSMA Digital Nation Summit in Islamabad on August 7, 2024.

Secretary IT Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood, Head of GSMA APAC, Mr. Julian Gorman, and Country Lead, GSMA Saira Faisal were also present in the meeting.

An official announcement was made for the Digital Nation Summit in the meeting.

The chair was briefed about the goals, themes, and expected outcomes of the Summit.

Addressing the meeting, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima said the Digital Nation Summit marks a significant milestone in our journey towards digitally empowered Pakistan. She said the government aspired to see Pakistan become a knowledge-based economy where innovation and technology drive economic growth and enhance governance. Shaza Fatima said digital transformation is not just a goal, as it is a necessity for our nation’s progress. By embracing digital technologies, we can enhance productivity, foster innovation, and ensure inclusive growth, she said.

She said the present government is fully committed to supporting digital innovation and infrastructure development. Shaza Fatima said the GSMA Digital Nation Summit is a testament to our collective commitment to a digital future.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary, MoITT Aisha Humera Moriani, Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim, CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim, President and Group CEO PTCL & Ufone Hatem Bamatraf, and other representatives from the Telecom industry.