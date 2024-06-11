IT Minister Forms Committee to Fast-Track Digitization of Islamabad

Minister of State for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, has formed a dedicated committee for fast-tracking the digitization of Islamabad.

This committee will outline strategies and set the direction for the city’s digital transformation. The new committee will review the efforts of a previously established committee focused on enhancing broadband connectivity in Islamabad.

Additionally, it will evaluate the provision of high-speed internet to public health units and educational institutions by the earlier committee.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja will chair the committee. Other members include the Secretary of IT and Telecom, the Secretary of Health, the Secretary of Education and Professional Training, the Chairman of PTA, the Chairman of CDA, and the CEO of the National Information Technology Board.

The chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association will also be part of the committee. The chairperson has the authority to appoint additional members with approval. The Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of IT has issued the notification for the committee’s establishment.