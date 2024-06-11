LDA Closes Multiple Properties in Lahore For Not Paying Commercial Fees

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified its recovery campaign by sealing seven commercial properties in Gulshan-e-Ravi for failing to pay commercial fees.

The operation, led by TP Zone 1 Director Ayesha Mutahir under the directive of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, targeted medical stores, grocery shops, private schools, and other businesses.

Ayesha stated that these properties had substantial unpaid commercialization fees and were given several notices before the operation. She added that actions against defaulters and illegal constructions would continue indiscriminately throughout the city.

In a related meeting on LDA resource generation, DG Tahir Farooq reviewed the performance of Town Planning Wing directors. Chief Town Planners One and Two presented area-specific reports.

Farooq stressed the importance of meeting recovery targets before the fiscal year’s end and urged teams to work daily to achieve these goals. He also called for consistent actions against illegal commercial activities and required daily performance reports from chief town planners.

The meeting discussed revenue targets for metropolitan planning, LDA City, and land sales. Farooq ordered the auction director to present the calendar for the next fiscal year.

Senior LDA officials including Chief Town Planner One Asad Zaman, Chief Town Planner Two Azhar Ali, Chief Metropolitan Planning Faisal Qureshi, Director Finance Kashif Imran, and Director Auction Ali bin Sahil attended the meeting.