Nothing’s CMF Phone 1 Appears in Full Size Leaked Image With Price

CMF, a Nothing sub-brand known for its affordability, is gearing up to introduce its inaugural smartphone, the CMF Phone 1. The launch was initially hinted at and later confirmed last week. Now, we have a glimpse of the entire back of the phone, a departure from the teaser that only revealed a portion.
The phone sports CMF’s distinctive color, a feature that is also prominent in its range of accessories. The base model, equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, is speculated to be priced at INR 19,999 in India, which converts to about Rs. 66,445, but it is unclear whether the phone will officially launch in Pakistan.
The CMF Phone 1, with its Dimensity 7300 SoC, Android 14 from the get-go, and 33W fast wired charging, could be a compelling option for its target market.
To maintain affordability, the CMF Phone 1 will not feature Nothing’s signature Glyph LEDs on the back. Despite this, it appears to be quite similar to the currently available Nothing Phone (2a), albeit with some specification variations and a unique aesthetic.
Based on prior leaks and speculations, the CMF Phone 1 is equipped with a 6.67-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, a 16MP front-facing camera, up to 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also offers a variety of color choices and a detachable plastic back.