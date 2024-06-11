Nothing’s CMF Phone 1 Appears in Full Size Leaked Image With Price

The CMF Phone 1, with its Dimensity 7300 SoC, Android 14 from the get-go, and 33W fast wired charging, could be a compelling option for its target market.

To maintain affordability, the CMF Phone 1 will not feature Nothing’s signature Glyph LEDs on the back. Despite this, it appears to be quite similar to the currently available Nothing Phone (2a), albeit with some specification variations and a unique aesthetic.

Based on prior leaks and speculations, the CMF Phone 1 is equipped with a 6.67-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, a 16MP front-facing camera, up to 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also offers a variety of color choices and a detachable plastic back.