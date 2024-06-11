News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Pakistan Railways Cuts Fares by 25% for Limited Time

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 11, 2024 | 6:42 pm

Pakistan Railways has announced a 25% reduction in fares for passengers traveling during Eid-ul-Azha to make rail travel more accessible and affordable during the festive season.

The discount applies to all regular passenger trains operated by Pakistan Railways, excluding special Eid trains.

Passengers can avail of the reduced fares for current bookings, providing an opportunity for them to secure tickets at lower rates.

According to a spokesperson, the fare reduction initiative is part of Pakistan Railways’ commitment to serving the people and facilitating travel during important occasions.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways had announced a reduction in train fares across various classes due to a decline in diesel prices, benefiting passengers traveling shorter distances.

This move is expected to encourage more people to opt for rail travel and celebrate Eid with their loved ones across the country.

