Saleem Mandviwala Elected as Chairman of Senate Finance Committee

Senator Salim Mandviwalla has been elected as Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue despite protests by other senators.

Many senators complained that they weren’t informed about the committee meeting, while a few walked out of the session in protest.

ALSO READ SBP Instructs Banks to Adopt Digital Supply Chain Finance Solutions For SMEs

The Senate in May passed a motion to elect the Senate Finance Committee, comprising members as per the proposed list.

The motion at the time, moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar, also authorized the Chairman of the Senate to make changes to the composition of the committee as he deems fit.