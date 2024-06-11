SBP Instructs Banks to Adopt Digital Supply Chain Finance Solutions For SMEs

By Abdul Rahman | Published Jun 11, 2024 | 12:15 pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued instructions to banks to develop and implement digital solutions for supply chain finance within six months to leverage the technology for increasing SMEs’ access to finance as well as digitizing retail payments.

The circular issued by SBP requires banks to establish effective Supply Chain Finance (SCF) functions having suitably trained HR and systems to develop and offer digital SCF products to SMEs.

ALSO READ

The banks have been further advised to either develop their own digital solutions for SCF or partner with any Fintech, Service Providers for providing digital SCF.

The DSCF solutions will not only increase access of SMEs to finance but also improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen risk management practices.

Abdul Rahman

>