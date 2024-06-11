Saudi Arabia to Enforce Midday Work Ban Due to Heatwave

Authorities in Saudi Arabia will begin enforcing a ban on working under direct sunlight for all private sector establishments from 12 PM to 3 PM, starting Saturday, June 15, 2024, until September 15, 2024. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in collaboration with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, will implement the ban.

This decision aims to ensure the safety and health of private sector workers by protecting them from potential health risks associated with extreme heat and providing a healthy and safe work environment. The initiative aligns with global occupational safety and health standards.

The Saudi government has urged employers to organize working hours in compliance with this decision. Doing so, will contribute to creating a safe work environment, enhance efficiency and preventive measures to reduce occupational injuries and diseases, and protect workers from accidents. This approach is expected to improve productivity across various sectors.

To assist employers and workers, the ministry has published the “Procedural Guide for Occupational Safety and Health to Prevent the Effects of Sun Exposure and Heat Stress” on its website. This guide provides comprehensive information on measures to prevent heat stress and manage sun exposure risks effectively.

Violations of the ban on working under direct sunlight can be reported by contacting the ministry’s unified number (19911) or through the ministry’s smartphone app. The ministry encourages all employees and concerned citizens to report any breaches to ensure compliance with the new regulations.

This initiative comes as Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology recently announced that this year’s Hajj weather at the holy sites is expected to be extremely hot. The enforcement of the midday work ban is a proactive measure to safeguard the well-being of workers during the hottest months of the year.

Employers are expected to adjust work schedules to avoid the hottest part of the day, reducing the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke, dehydration, and other serious conditions. The ministry’s efforts reflect a commitment to upholding worker safety and promoting a workplace health and safety culture.