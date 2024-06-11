UET Lahore Department Head Loses Job Over Exam Controversy

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has removed Hafiz Muhammad Shehbaz from his position as chairman of the Islamic Studies department.

This action follows serious allegations involving hate speech directed at minorities and the leak of a PhD exam paper. The decision was made during a meeting of the UET syndicate, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nasir Hayat.

The allegations were brought forward by Dr. Tanveer Qasim, a member of the same department. Dr. Qasim accused Shehbaz of delivering hate speech and leaking a PhD examination paper.

Based on the evidence presented, including a video containing hate speech, the syndicate concluded that Shehbaz was guilty of misconduct.

In response to the findings, UET has handed the additional duties of the chairman to Dr. Shahid Rafiq, the dean of the Natural Sciences department. Both the Higher Education Department and the Punjab Higher Education Commission had previously requested detailed reports on Shehbaz’s behavior.

Dr. Qasim’s petition highlighted Shehbaz’s public speeches against minorities, raising alarm within the minority communities. The issue received widespread attention from both social and print media.

Before this, a UET inquiry had looked into the leaked PhD exam paper, which surfaced on social media. The inquiry recommended an investigation by the FIA cyber crime wing to identify those responsible.

UET formed a committee to probe a paper leak allegation during the PhD Islamic Studies entrance test. Dr. Qasim complained to the Anti-Corruption Establishment in October 2021 after his initial complaint to the dean in August went unanswered.

Following a directive from the Higher Education Department on December 20, 2021, UET VC Prof Dr. Mansoor Sarwar formed the committee.