Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to Use The Same Camera as S23 FE

According to a recent report, Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S24 FE is set to feature the identical primary camera as its predecessors, the Galaxy S24, S23, and S23 FE. The camera will boast a resolution of 50MP and a sensor size of 1/1.57″ with 1.0μm pixels.

While this news aligns with Samsung’s trend of reusing components across its lineup, it puts to rest any expectations for a new or upgraded main camera on the Galaxy S24 FE.

As for its release, the Galaxy S24 FE is currently in the development stage and is not expected to launch any earlier than late fall. It could potentially make its debut in early 2025. Alternatively, it might follow the release pattern of its predecessor, becoming available in select markets towards the end of this year, with broader availability to follow in the subsequent year.

