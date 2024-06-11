Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to Use The Same Camera as S23 FE

According to a recent report, Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S24 FE is set to feature the identical primary camera as its predecessors, the Galaxy S24, S23, and S23 FE. The camera will boast a resolution of 50MP and a sensor size of 1/1.57″ with 1.0μm pixels.
While this news aligns with Samsung’s trend of reusing components across its lineup, it puts to rest any expectations for a new or upgraded main camera on the Galaxy S24 FE.
As for its release, the Galaxy S24 FE is currently in the development stage and is not expected to launch any earlier than late fall. It could potentially make its debut in early 2025. Alternatively, it might follow the release pattern of its predecessor, becoming available in select markets towards the end of this year, with broader availability to follow in the subsequent year.
The Galaxy S24 FE, rumored to carry the model number SM-S721 and the codename R12 (its predecessor, the S23 FE, was codenamed R11), is still in the early stages of its reveal. At this point, these are the only details that have been disclosed. However, given that the launch is still several months away, we anticipate more information about the Galaxy S24 FE to emerge soon.
AI Features for Foldables
In related news, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are unsurprisingly confirmed to get AI features. The two foldables are expected to launch in July during the company’s next major Galaxy Unpacked event. This launch event will also showcase the company’s first-ever smart wearable ring called Galaxy Ring.