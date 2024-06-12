Budget 2024-25: GST on Textile and Leather Products Raised from 15% to 18%

By Aadil Shadman | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 6:47 pm

In the latest budget announcement for the fiscal year 2024-25, the Government of Pakistan has decided to increase the General Sales Tax (GST) on textile and leather products sold by Tier-1 retailers from 15% to 18%.

This change, presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in his budget speech today, is primarily aimed at luxury goods in these sectors.

ALSO READ

During his address, Finance Minister Aurangzeb explained that this tax increase specifically targets high-end textile and leather items. He assured that the increased GST will primarily affect luxury products, ensuring that the impact on the average consumer remains minimal.

ALSO READ

“This measure is designed to adjust the prices of luxury textile and leather goods. It will not burden the common man but rather ensure that those who can afford high-end products contribute more,” Aurangzeb stated.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aadil Shadman

He is the Chief Content Officer at ProPakistani. Reach out at aadil.s[at]propakistani.pk


lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>