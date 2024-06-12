Cabinet Approves 15% Increase in Pensions

The federal cabinet has approved the proposal to increase the pensions of federal government employees by 15 percent.

The cabinet also approved a substantial increase in salaries of federal government employees. The salaries of grade 1 to 16 employees will see a 25 percent increase while those of grade 17 to 22 employees will go up by 20 percent.

It is important to mention that provincial government are likely to follow suit and increase the pensions of their employees by 15 percent.

Both the decisions will likely be announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his address to the parliament later today.