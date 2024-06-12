FBR Seized Non-Duty Paid Goods Worth Over Rs. 80 Billion in FY24

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has seized non-duty paid/smuggled goods worth Rs 81.6 billion during 2023-2024 as compared to the seizure of goods worth Rs 45.3 billion in 2022-23, reflecting an increase of Rs 36.3 billion.

According to the Economic Survey (2023-24) issued on Tuesday, to deal with the smuggling menace in Pakistan, a comprehensive National Anti-Smuggling Strategy has been prepared in consultation with the relevant stakeholders. This strategy proposes targeted interventions at both strategic and tactical levels by setting short-, medium-, and long-term goals. Pakistan Customs also beefed up its anti-smuggling operations, which resulted in the seizure of goods worth Rs 81.6 billion during FY 2024, compared to the seizure of goods worth Rs 45.3 billion last year.

In an endeavor to transform FBR into a modern and dynamic entity, the manual Monthly Performance Reports (MPRs) for audit have been replaced with an integrated computerization system, namely the Audit Dashboard/Audit Management Integrated System (AMIS).

The FBR has established a Compliance Risk Management Directorate as a step forward in identifying, assessing, and prioritizing compliance risks. The Directorate would identify compliance risks and suggest remedial measures to address compliance risks for revenue leakages, focusing on broadening the tax base, enhancing domestic revenue collection, and curbing tax leakages. For this purpose, the Directorate is launching an initial Compliance Risk Register (CRR) and a CRM dashboard with Machine Learning Techniques.

Similarly, FBR has taken various measures to broaden its tax base during the fiscal year. In this regard, it is worth mentioning the launching of the Tajir Dost Scheme (TDS) to register 3.3 million retailers initially through voluntary registration using the Tax Assan App in April 2024, which will become compulsory in May 2024. It applies to all traders except those with branches in multiple cities and companies, survey added.