Govt Considering 75% Tax on Mobile Calls for Non-Filers

The government is considering a proposal to impose a 75 percent tax on mobile phone calls of non-filers in a bid to strengthen tax enforcement.

According to sources, under the proposal, the 75 percent tax rate on mobile phone calls will be imposed on persons who choose to remain non-filers even after receipt of notice for filing of return.

At present, the measures provided in law for persons who choose to remain non-filers in response to notice include disabling of mobile phone SIMs and discontinuation of utility connections.

However, it is unclear how the 75 percent tax on calls will be implemented if the SIMs of non-filers are disabled. Moreover, implementation could also face problems since a lot of people rely on mobile packages that provide call minutes.