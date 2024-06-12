Govt Considering 75% Tax on Mobile Calls for Non-Filers

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 1:58 pm

The government is considering a proposal to impose a 75 percent tax on mobile phone calls of non-filers in a bid to strengthen tax enforcement.

According to sources, under the proposal, the 75 percent tax rate on mobile phone calls will be imposed on persons who choose to remain non-filers even after receipt of notice for filing of return.

At present, the measures provided in law for persons who choose to remain non-filers in response to notice include disabling of mobile phone SIMs and discontinuation of utility connections.

However, it is unclear how the 75 percent tax on calls will be implemented if the SIMs of non-filers are disabled. Moreover, implementation could also face problems since a lot of people rely on mobile packages that provide call minutes.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>