PML N’s parliamentary party has proposed to increase the salaries of government employees with increments of up to 25 percent in the 2024 budget.

Sources told ProPakistani that the party has proposed a 25 percent increase in salaries for 1-16 grade officers and a 20 percent increase for 17-22 grade officers.

According to the details, the proposal has been forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for approval. If approved, the new salaries will be effective from from July 1, 2024.