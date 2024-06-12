Govt Expects to Make Over Rs. 32 Billion By Selling 4G Licenses in FY 2024-25

The government has budgeted Rs. 32.612 billion from 4G licenses under the head of non-tax revenue for the next fiscal year of 2024-25 against Rs. 7.597 billion budgeted for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised upward to Rs. 30.941 billion.

According to the budget documents 2024-25, the government has budgeted Rs. 10 billion from the mobile handset levy for the next fiscal year against the budgeted Rs 10 billion for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised to Rs. 8 billion.

ALSO READ Smartphones Premium to Get More Expensive Following Budget 2024-25

Under the head of income from property and enterprise (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (Surplus), the government has projected to generate Rs. 1.2 billion for the next fiscal year against the budgeted Rs 1.628 billion for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised to Rs. 2.802 billion.

The government has budgeted Rs. 10.036 billion in the budget for 2024-25 from Regulatory Authorities (surplus/penalties) against Rs 7.203 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year which was later revised to Rs. 1.168 million.