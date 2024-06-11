Govt to Increase Taxes For Everyone Buying and Selling Property

By Shahzad Paracha | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 12:55 am

In order to increase the cost of doing business for non-filers, the Federal Government of Pakistan on the instructions of the International Monetary Fund(IMF) will increase tax on the sale of property for filers as well as non filers in the budget that will be announced on Wednesday (today).

Sources told ProPakistani that the government has completed consultation with the IMF on tax reform measures to be announced in tomorrow’s budget speech.

ALSO READ

Sources said that non-filers will ultimately face higher taxes, as it has been proposed to double the withholding tax on property sales from the current rate of 3 to 4 percent on different investments.

Meanwhile, withholding tax on the purchase of property for non-filers has been proposed to increase to 20 to 25 percent.

Sources said that there will be three categories of investments, one is upto Rs. 50 million, second is Rs. 50 million to Rs. 100 million and the third one is above Rs. 100 million.

Sources added that the government has estimated to collect upto Rs. 70 billion from the property sector in the upcoming fiscal year.

Earlier, the IMF had directed Pakistan to impose progressive rates ranging up to 35 percent for filers and non-filers however reportedly government has revised its working.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shahzad Paracha

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>