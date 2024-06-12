Pakistani Universities Shine in THE 2024 World University Impact Rankings

Times Higher Education has released the University Impact Rankings for 2024, recognizing and celebrating universities that excel across multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

These institutions shine in specific areas and demonstrate comprehensive excellence in contributing to global sustainable development. By excelling in various SDGs, these universities showcase their commitment to tackling the world’s most pressing challenges, including environmental sustainability, social inclusion, economic growth, and partnerships.

These leading universities are acknowledged for their significant impact across multiple dimensions of sustainable development, contributing substantially to a sustainable and resilient future. Their broad-based excellence underscores the importance of holistic approaches to global challenges and highlights the crucial role of academia in driving sustainable change.

In evaluating 2,152 universities across 125 countries/regions to compile the overall Impact Ranking for 2024, THE has announced Australia’s Western Sydney University as the top-ranked institution for the third consecutive year. Following closely behind, the UK’s University of Manchester and Australia’s University of Tasmania share joint second place in the rankings.

89 universities from Pakistan have been included in the 2024 THE University Impact Ranking, with Comsats University Islamabad securing the top position among Pakistani universities, ranking 201-300.

Below are some of the universities that featured in the University Impact Ranking list:

This overall ranking celebrates universities that are leaders in specific SDGs and maintain a high level of excellence across a broad spectrum of goals. Doing so emphasizes the interconnectedness of all SDGs and the importance of multifaceted strategies in achieving sustainable development.