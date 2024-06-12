PIA Will Remain Closed During Eid Holidays

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has officially announced its holiday schedule for Eid-ul-Azha 2024. All PIA offices across the country will remain closed from June 17 to June 19 in observance of the holiday.

According to a circular issued by the airline, all PIA offices across the country will remain closed from June 17 to June 19 in observance of the Eid-ul-Azha festivities.

ALSO READ Govt Introduces Fixed Minimum Sales Tax for Imports in Budget 2025

The circular specifies that while administrative offices will be closed, employees working in shifts and those in the operations department will continue to serve according to their pre-determined rosters. This arrangement ensures that essential services and operations remain uninterrupted during the holiday period.

This announcement comes in line with the federal government’s decision to grant three official holidays for Eid-ul-Azha. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the summary for these holidays, which were initially proposed by the Cabinet Division.

Sources within the government indicate that with the inclusion of the preceding weekend—Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, which are already public holidays—there will effectively be a total of five consecutive days off for Eid-ul-Azha celebrations. This extended break is expected to provide ample time for citizens to celebrate this significant religious festival with their families and loved ones.

The Cabinet Division had submitted the proposal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, recommending the period from June 17 to 19 for the Eid holidays. The Prime Minister’s approval of this recommendation has formalized the holiday schedule, offering clarity and certainty for both public and private sector employees across the country.