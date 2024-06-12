Govt Introduces Fixed Minimum Sales Tax for Imports in Budget 2025

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 4:26 pm

To enhance revenue collection and curb tax evasion, the upcoming fiscal budget of Pakistan for 2024-2025 may introduce a significant reform in the sales tax regime at the import stage. The government proposes setting a minimum value for sales tax on certain imported items, which is expected to address the issue of under-declaration by importers.

This will help counteract the under-declaration practices that reduce potential tax revenue and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be authorized to determine this minimum value. This measure is anticipated to generate additional revenue of approximately Rs. 40 billion.

ALSO READ

The initiative aims to ensure fair tax practices and enhance government revenue without imposing new taxes on local industries. By targeting under-declaration, the government hopes to streamline import taxation and boost compliance, contributing to a more transparent and efficient tax system.

ALSO READ

This move is part of a broader strategy to improve the economic landscape and fiscal stability of the country, reflecting a commitment to effective governance and financial prudence. The anticipated revenue boost will be crucial for funding public services and development projects in the coming fiscal year.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>