PM Orders Pakistan’s First-Ever Health Tower in Islamabad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the establishment of Pakistan’s first-ever health tower in Islamabad. This state-of-the-art facility will house hospitals, medical and nursing universities, modern laboratories, and diagnostic centers, all adhering to international standards. The Prime Minister emphasized that this ambitious project will be executed through a public-private partnership.

During a meeting to review the Ministry of National Health Services’ activities, PM Sharif highlighted the health sector’s critical role in saving lives. He expressed concern over new polio cases in the country and committed to eradicating the disease with the help of all available resources and international partners.

The Prime Minister mandated a third-party audit of the laboratories under the Ministry of National Health Services to ensure their efficacy. Additionally, he called for the appointment of highly qualified health professionals within the ministry and its affiliated departments.

He also ordered a third-party audit of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. He suggested a strategy to separate drug processing from the Authority’s functions and recommended outsourcing human resources and waste treatment plants for all government hospitals in Islamabad. An audit of nursing schools and colleges nationwide was also instructed.

The Prime Minister was briefed on several health initiatives. A National Blood Transfusion and Blood Products Policy is set to be introduced soon, and a nursing and midwifery policy framework is nearing completion. To increase the number of nursing graduates, an evening shift will be implemented in nursing colleges. Additionally, work on the revised National Action Plan 2025-30 to control population growth has begun.

PM Sharif learned about the installation of new health equipment worth Rs 711 million in Islamabad’s hospitals and ordered a third-party audit of these purchases. A modern hospital management system will be installed in the city’s hospitals, which currently have waste management plants operating in five public and four private hospitals.

Plans for local insulin manufacturing and the production of various vaccines are underway. The establishment of plasma fractionation centers and a pharma park, along with the provision of equipment to Quetta’s tertiary care hospitals, were also discussed. The Prime Minister was informed about the upcoming construction of a 50-bed hospital in Musakhel, a tertiary care hospital and Tehsil headquarters hospital in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and an Institute of Medical Sciences and Danish Hospital in Gilgit Baltistan.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Ahad Khan Cheema, PM’s Coordinators Malik Mukhtar Ahmed and Rana Ehsan Afzal, along with senior officers, attended the meeting.