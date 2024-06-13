News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Government Allocates Rs. 4 Billion to Promote E-Bikes Nationwide

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jun 13, 2024 | 4:27 pm

In this year’s budget, Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, allocated Rs. 4 billion to promote electric bikes (e-bikes) and Rs. 2 billion for energy-saving fans.

However, the success of this e-bike promotion remains to be seen. This is because the last time the government announced an e-bike scheme, half of the bikes involved were regular motorcycles due to a lack of e-bikes in Pakistan.

ALSO READ

In any case, these initiatives aim to reduce carbon emissions from transportation and lower overall energy consumption. The Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change and the government’s commitment to finding solutions through climate mitigation efforts.

Senator Aurangzeb emphasized the government’s leading role in tackling climate change. He highlighted the establishment of the Pakistan Climate Change Authority, a new agency dedicated to implementing plans that both reduce the impact of climate change and help Pakistan adjust to its effects.

ALSO READ

Additionally, Senator Aurangzeb mentioned the development of a National Climate Finance Strategy, expected to be finalized by October 2024. This strategy will outline ways to secure international funding for climate initiatives in Pakistan. The funds will then be used for projects that aim to lower carbon emissions in the country.

The Finance Minister said:

Gender and climate budget tagging has been done in government’s budgeting and accounting system that would help in policy making and implementation in these sectors.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>